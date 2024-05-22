EDGERTON BOARD OF EDUCATION: District Hires New Elementary School Principal

PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL … Lucas Smith was approved for a three-year contract as Edgerton’s new elementary school principal, effective through the 2026-2027 school year.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Edgerton Board of Education met on May 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. After members Lyn Bowsher, Bill Swank, Amanda Giesige, Robert Siebenaler, and Nick Hug approved the minutes from their meeting in April.

It was then shared that permissi...