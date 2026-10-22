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SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Township Purchases Stone For 2027 Chip & Seal Projects

By No Comments2 Mins Read

Springfield Township Trustees met in a regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the township office at 7:30 p.m.

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