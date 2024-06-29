EDGERTON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Three-Year Contract With Edgerton Education Association Approved

The Edgerton Board of Education held its meeting on Monday, June 24th, starting at 6:00 p.m. The session kicked off with board members moving to approve the following items listed under the financial report.

Approved a list of financial reports, bills for payment, appropriation, and estimated resource modifications for the month of May as presented.

Approved final appropriations and estimated resources for FY 2024 and the Temporary Appropriations for FY 2025 as presented.

Approved the carry‐over projects for temporary appropriations for FY 2025 at 100% of the FY 2024 available grant allocation balance for Title 1 (23/24), Rural Education Achievement Program (23/24), and Title IV‐A Student Support and Academic Enrichment FY24. Approved the district liability insurance coverage with SORSA for 7/1/2024 – 7/1/2025 and an engagement letter with McManus, Dosen & Company for the Medicaid School Cost.

Next, the following items listed under the superintendent’s report were approved. A three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Edgerton Local School District and the Edgerton Education Association, effective August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2027.

Approved salaries for non‐certified staff effective for the 2024‐2025, 2025‐2026, and 2026‐2027 school years.

Approved updates to NEOLA policies as presented, donations for softball field upgrades and repair to the warning track, and an educational agreement with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training, and Rehabilitation Center.

Approved the 2024‐2025 transportation agreement with Edon Northwest Local to transport Four County Career Center students, participation in the National School Lunch & Breakfast Programs for the 2024‐2025 school year, the 2024‐2025 Athletic Handbook, and the 2024‐2025 Faculty Handbooks.

Approved a band instrument rental agreement effective for the 2024‐2025 school year and numerous personnel recommendations. Lastly, board members moved to approve the July 2024 Summer Reading Program and staff before moving to adjourn for the evening.