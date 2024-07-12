Edgerton Chamber Seeking Volunteers For Homecoming

Get ready for the 2024 homecoming and be a part of the excitement! We need enthusiastic helpers at Miller Park on Thursday at 1:00 to assist with setting up rope and hanging signs.

Then, on Saturday evening from 5:30 to 9:00, we’re looking for friendly faces to ensure everyone has a safe and amazing time with the inflatables.

This is an incredible opportunity for your business, organization, or group of friends to make a meaningful impact in the community while enjoying a rewarding experience! Register at : https://bit.ly/24edgehomevol.

We’re looking forward to a great 2024 Edgerton Homecoming and we hope to see you there!