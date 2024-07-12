Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Nourishment

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Nourishing, nourishment such comforting words. Nourishment is basically the nutrition that we give our Mind, Body & Spirit which are all connected… we are one with ourselves.

Foods can be your worst enemy or your best friend. We are blessed that we are in the information age, and we can readily get the information we need to nourish our bodies with food. Knowledge is power.

Educating yourself about how food changes the body is key. The journey today is about mindset and empowerment around food choices, dietary changes and getting started.

First, do you feel you are ready for a change or improvement in your health? Give yourself grace. Start with the daily five.

Vitamin deficiency appears to trigger anxiety symptoms, so it’s possible that replenishing our intake could have the opposite effect and lead to less anxiety.

A study published in the international journal of environmental research and public health found that people who consume fewer than three fruits and vegetables per day had a 24% high chance of developing an anxiety disorder.

The recommendation is to consume five or more servings of fruit and vegetables per day. One easy way to incorporate more vegetables into our diet is always to have Pico de gallo in the refrigerator.

Pico de gallo is salsa made from tap tomatoes, onion, Serrano peppers with Celtic salt, lime juice, and cilantro. Even create your own favorite pico de gallo recipe with your favorite herbs and spices.

Add it to scrambled eggs, put it on the side, top your rice, your beans and use it with wraps. Smoothies are another way to get more fruits and vegetables.

For one meal you could easily add 2 cups of spinach, a banana, and a cup of your favorite mixed berries. And a side salad does not just have to be lettuce, it can just be your favorite chopped vegetables sprinkled with your favorite spices. Focus on magnesium.

Magnesium has many health benefits, including the ability to ease stress and anxiety. Magnesium plays an important role in more than 300 chemical reactions that keep our body functioning properly.

But with the increasingly rapid pace of modern life, we are using up our physical stores of energy faster than we can replace them. It is estimated about 60% of us are magnesium deficient.

Magnesium helps regulate our body’s responses to stress or other environmental toxins. Dark greens like spinach, Swiss chard, and beet greens are excellent sources of magnesium. A one cup serving provides 39%.

Nuts and seeds are awesome, great sources of magnesium. Pumpkin, chia, sesame seeds rank the highest nutritional value. Legumes like kidney, pinto, navy, and lima beans are also rich in magnesium.

Black beans have the highest amount of magnesium, delivering 30% of our DV in 1 cup. Omega 3s are particularly important for people with anxiety or those who wish to avoid it. Salmon, sardines, and anchovies are excellent sources.

Flaxseeds and walnuts also contain Omegas. Our Gut health is of the upmost importance to overall health. Including probiotic – rich foods into our diet can lead to a healthy gut.

Most people first think of yogurt as probiotics, and it’s a good source if there’s no added sugar. There are other options such as kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut. Kimchi makes for a good topping on a sandwich or a burger.

Sauerkraut is one of the best foods for gut health. Not only is it a good source of probiotics but it’s also packed with fiber. Kefir can be enjoyed straight from the bottle are used in smoothies.

A nourishing diet can have a huge impact on our physical and mental health. Incorporating more nutrient rich foods into our diet every day can help promote feelings of calmness and ease anxiety.

Fortunately, the foods we eat can impact how we feel by promoting relaxation in the mind, body & spirit.

What a wonderful time of year to visit our local farmers, farmers markets and eat wholesome nourishing fruits and vegetables full of life force. My greatest hopes and prayers is that we can all share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life. Also, holistic wholesome living seeking everyone and anyone who offers products, services, education, consultants, etc.

I am putting together a community resource guide. Power, Strength, Unity, and Connection. Please contact me if interested as always BE WELL and STAY NOURISHED!

———————–

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@yahoo.com 567-239-1960