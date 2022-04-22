Edgerton Development, Inc. Agrees To Accept Real Estate From Edgerton Aquisition, LLC.

Facebook

The Village of Edgerton and the Edgerton Development Inc. (an economic development organization for the Village) has announced that the Edgerton Development Inc. has agreed to accept real estate from Edgerton Acquisition, LLC for the betterment of the community.

The real estate will be accepted contingent upon Edgerton Development Inc. receiving funding from the State of Ohio’s Brownfield Remediation Program.

Applications for the next round of State Brownfield funding must be submitted by the end of the month.

“Edgerton Development Inc. and the Village of Edgerton are partnering on this project to seek State funding in order to clean up the Edgerton Metal Products industrial site which is essential to spur economic development and create opportunity for other public uses for the site.

This teamwork between entities shows what can be accomplished when we all work together for the benefit of this community.” said Mayor Robert Day.

“Edgerton’s Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles and Law Director Chris Walker, along with Jason Dietsch from Edgerton Development have worked together to bring us to this point.”

“This is a first step of many to come in revitalizing the Metals property. Our desire is to have a positive outcome for the Village of Edgerton” added Day.

“Our family has been part of the community fabric for a long time through Edgerton Metal Products, and we are grateful for the leadership of the Village and Edgerton Development Inc. in advancing a new day for this site.”

“We greatly appreciate the leadership of Governor DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, and Director Lydia Mihalik for the implementation of the Brownfield Remediation Program which will advance the State,” said Candace Moeller who is the EVP of Edgerton Acquisition, LLC.