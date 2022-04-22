BASEBALL
Hilltop 4 Antwerp 2
Patrick Henry 11 Pettisville 1 (5 innings)
Liberty Center 7 Evergreen 4
Montpelier 17 Stryker 0 (5 innings)
Wauseon 15 Delta 0 (5 innings)
Fremont (IN) 13 Edon 1
SOFTBALL
Wauseon 10 Delta 1
North Central 10 Paulding 9
Evergreen 17 Napoleon 14
Holgate 27 Fayette 4 (5 innings)
Montpelier 11 Stryker 1 (5 innings)
Patrick Henry 3 Pettisville 2
Bryan 2 Hilltop 1 (13 innings)
BOYS TENNIS
Bluffton 3 Archbold 2
Bryan 5 Defiance 0
Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Scoreboard For April 22nd, 2022"