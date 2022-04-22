High School Sports Scoreboard For April 22nd, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 22, 2022

News Article Views: 292

BASEBALL

Hilltop 4 Antwerp 2

Patrick Henry 11 Pettisville 1 (5 innings)

Liberty Center 7 Evergreen 4

Montpelier 17 Stryker 0 (5 innings)

Wauseon 15 Delta 0 (5 innings)

Fremont (IN) 13 Edon 1

SOFTBALL

Wauseon 10 Delta 1

North Central 10 Paulding 9

Evergreen 17 Napoleon 14

Holgate 27 Fayette 4 (5 innings)

Montpelier 11 Stryker 1 (5 innings)

Patrick Henry 3 Pettisville 2

Bryan 2 Hilltop 1 (13 innings)

BOYS TENNIS

Bluffton 3 Archbold 2

Bryan 5 Defiance 0

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Scoreboard For April 22nd, 2022"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*