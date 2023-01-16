Edgerton @ Evergreen Girls Varsity Basketball

Evergreen 49 Edgerton 41

METAMORA – Evergreen (9-6) broke open a close game with a 33018 advantage in the second and third quarters to pickup a non-league win.

Brookelyn Gleckler paced a balanced attack for the Vikings with nine and Addison Ricker netted eight.

Taylor Smith had 11 to front the Bulldogs (3-11) and Alivia Farnham tallied 10.

EDGERTON (41)- Smith 11; Swank 5; Cape 0; Stuut 6; Farnham 10; Warner 0; Everetts 9; Keppeler 0; Totals: 10-6-3 – 41

EVERGREEN – Gleckler 9; Br. Sintobin 6; Hoffman 4; Serna 7; Emmitt 6; Wilson 3; Ricker 8; Chamberlin 6; Totals: 14-4-9 – 49

EDGERTON 11 5 13 12 – 41

EVERGREEN 12 12 20 5 – 49

