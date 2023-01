WAUSEON – It’s safe to say Swanton senior Cole Mitchey was in “the zone” on Friday night at Wauseon High School.

Wauseon had no answer for the Bulldog as Mitchey scored inside and from the perimeter to finish with 34 points as Swanton picked up a 61-43 NWOAL road win.

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.