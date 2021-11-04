Edgerton FFA Attends National Convention

ATTENDING CONVENTION … Back: Blake Flower, Jay Dockery, Molly Hennessey, Casey Everetts, Cory Herman, Gretchen Keppeler, and Storm Goebel. Front: Elissa Bwoen, Grace Schroeder, Makayla Keppeler, Adyn Herman, Lydia Walters, Ava Herman, Drew Osmun, and Holly Stark.

Edgerton FFA took 15 students to the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana the last week of October.

The chapter took a charter bus with Fairview FFA and left Wednesday morning, October 27th. The group attended Session 1 of Convention where they were introduced to the National FFA Officer team and heard keynote speaker, Courtenay DeHoff.

Later that evening, the group went to popular country music singer, Brett Young’s concert. On day two of their convention trip, FFA students visited Albanese Candy Company where they were able to purchase from a variety of specialty candies.

Then, they headed to Fair Oaks Farms and toured both the dairy farm and the pig farm. Students were educated on how this large-scale farm operates and all thoroughly enjoyed it.

Later that evening, the group held a fun-night. They had a pizza party and played lazer tag and arcade games.

Friday was spent at Lucas Oil Stadium, attending sessions where members across the country received awards attributed to their SAE and chapter successes.

Trip-goers also had the opportunity to stroll the convention center and talk to representatives from colleges across the country as well as businesses in agriculture.

Saturday was spent watching Madison Freeman, a 2019 graduate and member of Edgerton FFA, walk across the convention stage and receive her American Degree.

Edgerton FFA is extremely proud of Madison and her hard work. To put the caliber of this degree in perspective, less than one percent of FFA members receive their American Degree.

The 2021 trip to the National FFA Convention and Expo provided not only a fun and inspiring experience for Edgerton FFA members, but also an opportunity to broaden their horizons surrounding FFA.

FFA AWARD … Madison Freeman American Degree Recipient.