Four County Skills USA Leadership Team

Leadership Team Members of the over 500 member Four County Career Center Skills USA Chapter include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) President – Izabelle Wyse (Delta) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Vice-President – Conor Brown (Bryan) Welding Fabrication; Secretary – Kaci Alspaugh (Bryan) Fire & Rescue; Treasurer – Savanna Tijerina (Defiance) Computer Design/3D Modeling; Reporter – Levi Sudholtz (Fairview) Auto Collision Repair; Parliamentarians – Wesley Joice (Fairview) Electrical & Saige Johnson (Wauseon) Fire & Rescue.

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Kinsley Martin (North Central) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Katie Rose (Archbold) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Esten Kennerk (Edgerton) Automotive Technologies; Trenton Bechstein (Liberty Center) Computer Design/3D Modeling; Lynae Poling (Hicksville) Cosmetology; Logan Balogh (Edgerton) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology; Abe Kelly (Holgate) Mechanics Systems & Piping; McKenna Carter (Bryan) Cosmetology; and Sarah Crank (Patrick Henry) Visual Art & Design.

This year Skills USA will be participating in the local, regional, state and national Skills USA leadership and skill competitions, fund raising activities, and sponsorship of student programs. Lead Advisor for the club is Rick Bachman, Director of Career & Technical Education.