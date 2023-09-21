Edgerton @ Hilltop Varsity Volleyball

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.

Hilltop 3 Edgerton 2

WEST UNITY – Hilltop battled back from down two sets with narrow wins in the third and fourth before dominating the fifth set to clinch the win.

Libbie Baker dominated at the net for Hilltop with 29 kills, including 10 in the final set, on an 86/93 hitting effort and added four blocks.

Casey Everetts had 16 digs to front Edgerton while Ava Swank recorded 15 digs to go with a 72/72 setting night with 32 assists.

Hilltop d. Edgerton 23-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-2

Edgerton (7-3) – Casey Everetts 16 digs, 16/18 serving; Ava Swank: 15 digs, 72/72 setting, 32 assists; Corrinne Cape: 13 digs, 17 kills; Alivia Farnham: 37/39 hitting, 9 kills

Hilltop (9-2) – Elena VanArsdalen: 34/35 serving, 5 aces, 91/92 setting, 19 assists; Brynn Rodriguez: 34/37 hitting, 10 kills; Libbie Baker: 86/93 hitting, 29 kills, 4 blocks

Junior Varsity: Hilltop, 25-13, 25-8