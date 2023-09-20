Northwest Ohio Division Of Wildlife Field Report

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District Two

State Wildlife Investigators Brian Bury and Travis Abele observed two men trolling with eight rods from a boat on Lake Erie. In Ohio, anglers are permitted to use up to three rods per person.

The boat’s captain initially misled the officers into believing a third angler was asleep in the boat, but Investigator Bury discovered there was not a third person, and the anglers were using too many rods.

Each angler was issued a summons for fishing with more than three rods. Both men were found guilty in Ottawa County Municipal Court and paid $145 in fines and court costs.

In July, State Wildlife Officer Austin Dickinson, assigned to Defiance County, along with District Two Outdoor Skills Specialist Jaron Beck, hosted an introduction to fishing class during the annual kids fishing derby at Independence Dam State Park.

The class, which was well attended by youth and adults, focused on fishing equipment, knot tying, species identification, habitat preferences, and casting practice.

Many attendees had little fishing experience and were eager to try out their new skills at the fishing derby as well as on their own. Introductory fishing information can be found at wildohio.gov.