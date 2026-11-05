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Edgerton Police Chief Ken Jacob Meets ‘CHiPs’ Actor Erik Estrada At National Police Conference

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Edgerton Police Chief Ken Jacob had a memorable experience while attending one of the world’s largest law enforcement conferences, where he had the opportunity to meet actor Erik Estrada, best known for his role as Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello on the popular television series “CHiPs.”

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