Edgerton Police Wear Special Badges To Promote Autism Awareness

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Edgerton Police Department has been wearing special badges throughout the month of April to help bring more awareness to Autism.

According to Chief Ken Jacobs, while working at the Sheriff’s Office, deputies would wear pink badges during the month of October to bring awareness to Breast Cancer. These badges help to bring awareness to another important issue.

“Autism Awareness Month is a month-long observance focused on raising awareness about autism spectrum disorders, what it means to be autistic, how t...