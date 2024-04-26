Donald Downing (1942 – 2024)

(Former Sexton At Greenlawn Cemetery In Delta)

Donald L. Downing, age 81, of Delta, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Prior to his retirement he had been in construction and after retirement he had been a sexton at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Donald was born in Lyons, Ohio on November 8, 1942, the son of Donzell and Gertrude (Rathbun) Downing. On May 7, 1961 he married Carolyn Thompson, and she survives. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Delta American Legion Post #373, the Delta Eagles and enjoyed golfing at Old Pines Golf Course.

Surviving besides his wife, Carolyn, are children, Gary (Cindy) Downing of Delta , Chuck (Deb Brubaker) Downing of Wauseon, Connie (Randy) Sprow of Delta and Matthew (Nicole) Downing of Delta; grandchildren, Ty (Alexandra) Cheney, Dustin (Felicia) Downing, Kayla (Jeremy) Cornett, Michael (Brittany) Downing, Zack Downing, Corey Downing and Wyatt Bronson; great-grandchildren, Liam Downing, Bryson Gardner, Harper Cheney, Ariya Cornett, Conner Cornett, Tripp Cheney, Lucas Bronson, Ryan Downing, and Charlie Downing. He is also survived by siblings, Sharon McGlamery of Wauseon, Louise Hamilton of Wauseon, Robert (Rosine) Downing of Morenci, MI, Mary Ann Renner of Adrian, MI, and William (Rowena) Downing of Wauseon. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Chucky.

Visitation for Donald will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home, 400 West Main St., Delta, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 29, 2024, also at the funeral home, with Celebrant Adam Grisier, officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Fulton County Health Center Rainbow Oncology Unit. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.deltafh.com.

