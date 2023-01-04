Edgerton Residents Now Have 24/7 Food Pantry

RIBBON CUTTING … The brand-new ministry in Edgerton called No More Walls, officially opened their outdoor food pantry with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. Present for the event were, from left to right, Edgerton Mayor Robert Day, Edgerton chamber member Jeff Lyon, President/Manager Tammi Van Dyke, Treasurer Charles Woods and Edgerton Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

“No More Walls Ministry” in Edgerton which has opened a small thrift shop on the west side of the square across from the bandstand, is now the home of a Cupboard Food Pantry.