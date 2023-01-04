BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Approves Refund To Customers & Accepts Resignation Of Director Of Utilities

RETIREMENT ACCEPTED … Bryan Board of Public Affairs approved, “with regrets”, the retirement of Nathan Gardner at the January 3, 2023 meeting. From left to right at the meeting were board members Tom Sprow, Karen Ford, Annette Schreiner and Chair Jim Salsbury, Gardner, Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade and Clerk Laura Rode. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

The January 3, 2023 meeting of the Bryan BPA was held at 5 p.m., beginning with the pledge of allegiance and the approval of the minutes for the December 20, 2022 regular meeting and the December 29, 2022 special meeting.