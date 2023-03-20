EDGERTON SCHOOL BOARD: Press Box Project Waiting On Updated Drawing Before Progressing

WAITING FOR UPDATED DRAWING … Pictured is the back of Edgerton's current press box. Next to the press box is the baseball field fence and there are project plans for the baseball field as well. That project will not take place until the press box project is complete. The school board is waiting on a drawing update before moving forward on the press box project. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Edgerton School Board meeting on March 13 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call.

All five school board members, Bob Siebenaler, Bill Swank, Nick Hug, Lyn Bowsher and Amanda Giesige, were in attendance.