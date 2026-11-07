Close Menu
Friday, November 6
Login
News

Edgerton Schools Honor Local Veterans At Annual Celebration

By No Comments4 Mins Read

Edgerton Local Schools paid tribute to local military veterans by hosting its annual Veterans Day celebration Friday, Nov. 6, at the Edgerton High School gymnasium.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts