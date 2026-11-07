Close Menu
Friday, November 6
Login
Sports

High School Football Playoff Halftime Scores For November 6, 2026

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

Liberty Center 38, Paulding 7
Patrick Henry 8, Columbus Grove 7
Delta 14, Woodmore 0
Archbold 35, Bluffton 0
Edon 21, McComb 14

 

Help us keep covering our neighbors.
A tip goes 100% to newsroom coverage. Or pick another way to support local news:
Leave A Newsroom TipSubscribeBuy A Physical CopyAdvertise With Us
Having a garage sale? Place a classified ad ›

Related Posts

Leave A Reply