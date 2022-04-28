Edgerton Senior Grace Schroeder Wins Scholarship From Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 28, 2022

Grace Schroeder was awarded an Honorable Mention, $ 1,500 scholarship in the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives Children of Members Scholarship competition on April 12, 2022.

Schroeder, the daughter of Adam and Collette Schroeder, was sponsored by North Western Electric Cooperative, Inc. She is a senior at Edgerton High School in Edgerton, OH.

Twenty-four students representing each of Ohio’s electric distribution cooperatives competed for $44,200 in scholarship awards.

Finalists competed in local scholarship competitions before advancing to the statewide competition.

North Western Electric Cooperative, Inc., a Touchstone Energy® Cooperative, serves 6,006 members in four counties.

 

