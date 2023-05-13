Edgerton Students Prepare For Real World Success

MOCK INTERVIEWS … Lola Giesige learning how to give a proper handshake from Mr. Keith Merillat. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

Edgerton High School students became one step closer to hireability and economic success through the support and guidance of Edgerton Schools.

On May 10, 2023, students gathered for mock interviews in the gymnasium, going through rounds throughout each hour that went through three broad categories: skills, strengths and weaknesses, and interview success.

The students rotated through interviews with local business owners, who are listed as follows with their contact representatives:

Buckeye Vet Clinic, Pete Brown; Nester Ag, Joe Nester; Traction Ag, Brian Stark; Kenn-Feld, Dave Thompson; Cooper Farmers Coop, Jennifer Maier; BAHEC, Rachel Froelich; Nagase Specialty Materials, Matt Elden; Altenloh, Brinck & Co., Charlene Swank; Edgerton Forge, Kylie Coffman; Allied Moulding, Stacey Perry; Stark Truss, Duane Miller; Edgerton Police, Chief Plotts; Edgerton Fire Department, Chief Blue; Village of Edgerton, Dawn Fitzcharles; WEDCO, Ashley Epling; Huntington Bank, Josh Giesige; Day’s Carpet, Bob Day; State Bank, Gaby Moncivais; Subway, Linda Rude-Grzych; Total Accounting Xperts, Cheryl Karnes; Wood County Hospital, Amanda Giesige; Life Changing Church, Byron Adams; Studio 34, Chrissie Batt; Yarger-Flegal Investments, Lyn Bowsher; Fat Saturday Salvage, Amy Thomas; Hicksville Bank, Danielle Tanner & Carley Delong; and Edgerton Local Schools, Kermit Riehle.

With 30 total tables for students to interview at, the gym was still bursting with students trying to find vacant spots to interview.

Interviewers commented that the students were very collected and prepared for their interviews, many of them having already begun obtaining relevant job experience and preparing for life after school.

Students also had the opportunity to rotate into a skills session, wherein they learned how to make good first impressions (like a proper handshake), how to tie a necktie, and how to write a proper thank you note to their interviewer.

They were then brought into a session wherein they had the opportunity to ask questions about strengths and weaknesses, as well as hear feedback from Mr. Matthew Krill, Mrs. Tracy Rendleman, and Mrs. Olivia Schaffner, who shed light on questions the students had after their experiences throughout the sessions.

Students felt as though they had a better understanding of what to expect when they decide to enter the job market or look for their next job.

Interviewers picked their top interviewee and submitted their names into a drawing, and three names were pulled for a Subway gift card. The students that won were: Sandra Otiz Lete, Kennedy Stuut, and Kadyn Picillo.

Edgerton Schools can truly call this a win in terms of doing what’s best for the relevance of the education provided to Edgerton youths.

