Never Let Go Ministries Presents Scholarships At Edgerton HS Class Of 2023 Awards Ceremony

Never Let Go Ministries (NLG) was blessed to be a part of the Edgerton High School Class of 2023 Awards Ceremony.

After Marjoe died from a drug overdose in 2010, I dreamed of giving a scholarship someday, in his memory, to a senior who had remained alcohol and drug free through high school and would pledge to remain that way through college.

We know that 90% of addictions begin in teen years, and therefore, those years are critical. We also know that going into college can be filled with many temptations, and in this nation right now, Fentanyl is being laced in everything from marijuana, pills, along with many other substances.

A college student decides to “experiment’ one night, and they could easily lose their life if they used something that was laced.

In 2017, that dream of giving a scholarship became possible, through a donation from the Power in the Purse from Bryan.

That was our first year, and we gave two that year. Since then, Including tonight, Never Let Go Ministries has now given out a total of $13,500. in scholarships.

NLG is honored to present six students with a $500 scholarship each. The NLG scholarships went to Quentin Blue, Charlotte Blalock, Ashlee Hug, Molly Hennessey, McKenna Warner, and Taylor Smith.

May we all continue to pray for our youth, and especially, the college bound students.

Congrats to all of the class of EHS, who together, was granted over $860,000 in scholarships. So proud of the class of 2023. We are blessed to be given the opportunity to help a student think about their choices.