Edgerton Students Put Their All Into “The Sound Of Music”

PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERVIEW 26 PHOTOS OF THIS PERFORMANCE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

This weekend sure saw a show in Edgerton, with a large part of the community coming out to support the students involved in the reproduction of “The Sound of Music”.

The show began with a scene involving Mikayela Burkhart as Mother Abbess (she also appeared later as Elsa Schraeder) alongside Sister Sophia (and Frau Zeller) ...