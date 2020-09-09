Edgerton Surrenders Late Touchdown In 22-14 Loss To Hicksville

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

LONG RUN … Gannon Ripke is off to races for Edgerton in this second half touchdown run. VIEW 347 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

Hicksville 22 Edgerton 14

Gannon Ripke ripped off a 65-yard touchdown run on the Bulldogs first play of the game, but the Aces defense came thru with a pick six in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. The Aces countered with a 50-yard touchdown run to tie the score in the first quarter and then added a five-yard run and after the two-point conversion, Hicksville led 14-6 at halftime.

Ripke struck again for Edgerton in the third quarter with a 77-yard scoring run to tie the game 14-14 after a successful two-point conversion run by Isaiah Canales. In the fourth quarter, a Corey Everetts pass intended for Canales was intercepted by a Hicksville defender and returned 47 yards for a touchdown and what turned out to be the game winning score.

Ripke rushed for 162 yards on nine carries and Canales had 77 yards on 18 carries for Edgerton, who finished the game with 318 yards rushing as a team.