EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Welcomes New Member & Recognizes Recent Police Response

OATH OF OFFICE … Newly elected council Member Brian Bowsher, accompanied by his son Brayden, is sworn in by Mayor Bob Day.

OFFICER RECOGNITION … Police Officer Ashley Plotts (right) is recognized by Mayor Bob Day (left) and Chief Ken Jacobs (Venter) for her quick action in a recent medical emergency.

By: Brianna Balogh THE VILLAGE REPORTER publisher@thevillagereporter.com The Edgerton Village Council welcomed a new mem...