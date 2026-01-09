Stryker Elementary Students Advance To Williams County Spelling Bee

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

MOVING ON … Stryker Elementary held their Spelling Bee on Wednesday, January 7th with 13 students participating. Eighth grader Noah Andres won, and fifth grader Grasen Martin was runner-up. Both of the boys will take part in the Williams County Spelling Bee at Hilltop School on January 27th at 7:00pm. Front Row: (L-R) Gunnar Short, Prestyn Bell, Audra Beck, Quinn Froelich, Weston Armstrong, Riley Mitchell, Graisen Martin (Runner-up). Back Row: (L-R) Mason Roderick, Noah Andres (Champion), Blaize Walters, Colin Mullins, Landon Goebel, Jeter Kerr.