Edgerton’s St. Mary School Turns Grandparent Day Into Wild West Fundraiser

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Information provided by Julie Taylor, principal of St. Mary School in Edgerton

St. Mary School recently welcomed grandparents and special family members for a memorable day of faith, family, fun and service during its annual Grandparent Day celebration.

The day began with Mass, followed by a luncheon and the school’s “Boots & Bandanas: A Wild West Carnival.” Students and their grandparents enjoyed an afternoon of games, activities and fellowship while making special memories together.

The celebration also provided an opportunity for St. Mary students to put their faith into action through the school’s Global Service Learning Project. Thanks to the generosity of those who attended the carnival and participated in the animal raffle, $2,090.90 was raised to support Food for the Poor.

Food for the Poor is an organization that serves families and communities in need around the world. Through this project, St. Mary students are learning that even small acts of generosity can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

St. Mary School extends a heartfelt thank-you to all of the grandparents, families, students and staff who helped make the day such a success. Special appreciation is also extended to the many families, staff members, and friends who generously donated prizes for the carnival and animal raffle as well as Edgerton Local School students from the NHS and FFA who assisted with the activities.

Their generosity not only helped make Grandparent Day a fun and memorable event, but also allowed St. Mary students to reach beyond their own community and share God’s love with people around the world.

To learn more about Food for the Poor, visit foodforthepoor.org.

— Press Release

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