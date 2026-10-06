High School Sports Scoreboard For October 5, 2026

VOLLEYBALL
Stryker 3, Ayersville 0
Pettisville 3, Delta 1
Edgerton 3, Fayette 1
Paulding 3, Wauseon 0
Archbold 3, Napoleon 0
Bryan 3, Montpelier 0
Ottawa Hills 3, Swanton 0
Evergreen 3, Springfield 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold 12, Toledo Central Catholic 0
Lake 7, Evergreen 1
BOYS SOCCER
Pettisville 5, Delta 0
Toledo Start 4, Swanton 4
Maumee 2, Evergreen 1
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