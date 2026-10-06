High School Sports Scoreboard For October 5, 2026

Stryker 3, Ayersville 0

Pettisville 3, Delta 1

Edgerton 3, Fayette 1

Paulding 3, Wauseon 0

Archbold 3, Napoleon 0

Bryan 3, Montpelier 0

Ottawa Hills 3, Swanton 0

Evergreen 3, Springfield 0

Archbold 12, Toledo Central Catholic 0

Lake 7, Evergreen 1

Pettisville 5, Delta 0

Toledo Start 4, Swanton 4

Maumee 2, Evergreen 1

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