Edon Area Foundation Awards Scholarships To Thirteen Seniors

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … The Edon Area Foundation awarded 13 Edon High School seniors $61,300 in scholarships. Thanks to all the donors who helped make this possible, allowing these students to pursue their educational dreams. Good luck to them and all the other graduates in their future endeavors! The Edon High School recipients pictured left to right in the front row are Grace Reitzel, Ashton Oberlin, Jacyea Craven, Kendall Siebenaler, Samantha Hake, and Elliot Mohre. Back row left to right are Skylar Osborn, Christopher Joice, Haley Guy, Alyssa Adams, and Brennan Duvendack-Hickman.