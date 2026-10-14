Bryan Fall Coaches Share Season Expectations With Rotary Club

BRYAN ROTARY … From left: Troy Roth, Garret Gleckler, Heidi Brown, Jason Brown and Pete Herold. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
PRESS RELEASE – The Bryan High School Athletic Director, Jason Brown gave an overview of the fall sports and introduced many of the varsity coaches to the Bryan Rotary Club. Chelsea Cordy, volleyball, Scott Staten, football, Garret Gleckler, cross country, Heidi Brown, Cheerleading, Troy Roth, girls golf and Pete Herold, boys golf all shared about their teams and what the expectations are this fall. “One Town, One Team” is the theme that bridges the support of the community and school which is greatly appreciated by the coaches. Decisions made revolve around making the Golden Bear experience better for the athlete wearing the jersey.