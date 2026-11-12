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EDON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Revised Income Tax Resolution, Fiscal Oversight Plan

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The Edon Northwest Local Board of Education met Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, for its regular monthly meeting, addressing financial matters, district policies, personnel changes and other school business.

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