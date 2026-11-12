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NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Members Thank Community Following Levy Approval

By Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read

The North Central Local Schools Board of Education met Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, to announce the successful passage of the district’s earned income tax levy.

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