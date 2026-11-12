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NORTHWEST TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Township Awaits Legal Advice On Nettle Lake Nuisance Request

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FIRE CALL DELAYS START A fire call across the street from the township building pulled trustees Robert Kissinger and Paul Green, both volunteer firefighters, out of Tuesday’s meeting before it began.

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