Edon Class Of 1963 Holds 60th Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERREUNION … The Edon High School Class of 1963 held their 60th class reunion on August 24th at Jackie Blues in Bryan. Those in attendance included: Front Row: Diane (VandeVoorde) Carr, Rose Lee (Fikel) Miller. Second Row: Niann Lautenhiser, Gary Oberlin, Gary Smith, Barbara (Miller) Gillespie, Sandra (McClellan) Keen. Back Row: Pat (Mason) Fitzcharles, Roger Swank, Pat (Best) Kiess, Donna (Thiel) Hug, Edwin Hinkle, Anita (Shaffter) Keller, Jerry Smith, Diann (Patee) Rehmert and Ronald Gilbert.