Edon Domestic Dispute Sparks High-Speed Pursuit; Suspect At Large

BRYAN, OHIO (December 8, 2025) – Law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a domestic dispute and led officers on a high-speed pursuit through Edon on Saturday night.

According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the Village of Edon shortly after 7:00 p.m. on December 6. Before law enforcement arrived, the suspect, identified as Zachary McCague, left the scene in a black Dodge Journey.

A deputy soon located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but McCague failed to pull over, prompting a pursuit. During the chase, McCague allegedly struck a marked Sheriff’s cruiser with his vehicle. Deputies managed to box in the suspect’s car, bringing it to a halt. However, as officers ordered McCague out of the vehicle, he reportedly used the car to strike a deputy and then continued to flee.

McCague’s vehicle was later found abandoned behind the Marathon gas station in Edon, but the suspect was no longer inside. Despite a coordinated search by multiple agencies, including the Edon Police Department, Montpelier Police Department, Auburn Indiana Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, McCague was not located.

A warrant has been issued for McCague’s arrest. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by all agencies involved in the search.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT: