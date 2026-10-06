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Hilltop Cadets Crown Homecoming Royalty

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Hilltop High School crowned Halle Jones queen and Camryn Nichols king on Friday, Oct. 2, before the Cadets’ football game against Summerfield at Daft Field. See the full court below.

Hilltop Homecoming 2026 page

 

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