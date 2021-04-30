Edon High School Musicians Participate In OMEA Virtual Solo & Ensemble Event

EDON HIGH SCHOOL OMEA PARTICIPANTS … Members of the Edon High School Music Department recently participated in the Ohio Music Education Association’s Annual District 1 Solo and Ensemble Adjudicated Event. Held virtually this year, EHS musicians, from left, Ivy Lash, Ella Osborn, Trey Whitney, Kendall Siebenaler and Desiree Dunkle, earned the highest rating of I (Superior) on each prepared solo performance. Challenging vocal and instrumental pieces recorded by the students to be evaluated by adjudicators included Ivy’s Class C alto solo ~ “Mother, Oh Sing Me to Rest”; Ella’s piano solo ~”Toccatina”; Trey’s Class A baritone solo ~ “The Rovin’ Gambler” as well as his Class B piano solo “Sonata in C Major” and Class B alto saxophone solo “Aria”; Kendall’s Class C soprano solo ~ “The Violet” and Desiree’s alto Class C solo, “If”.