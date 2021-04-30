Sports Schedule For Friday, April 30th, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL
Hilltop @ North Central 4:30pm
Evergreen @ Delta 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Bryan 5pm
Liberty Center @ Wauseon 5pm
Archbold @ Swanton 5pm
Montpelier @ Lincolnview 5pm
Edon @ Fairview 5pm
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Patrick Henry @ Bryan 5pm
Evergreen @ Delta 5pm
Swanton @ Archbold 5pm
Fairview @ Edon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Wauseon 5pm
Hilltop @ Pettisville 5pm
Edgerton @ Holgate 5pm
Montpelier @ Bryan 7pm
VARSITY TRACK
North Central/Swanton @ Edgerton Invitational 4pm
Pettisville/Wauseon @ Archbold Relays 4pm
Bryan @ Otsego Invitational 4:30pm
Stryker/Montpelier/Fayette @ Hilltop Relays 4:30pm
BOYS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm
