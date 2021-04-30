Sports Schedule For Friday, April 30th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 30, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL

Hilltop @ North Central 4:30pm

Evergreen @ Delta 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Bryan 5pm

Liberty Center @ Wauseon 5pm

Archbold @ Swanton 5pm

Montpelier @ Lincolnview 5pm

Edon @ Fairview 5pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Patrick Henry @ Bryan 5pm

Evergreen @ Delta 5pm

Swanton @ Archbold 5pm

Fairview @ Edon 5pm

Liberty Center @ Wauseon 5pm

Hilltop @ Pettisville 5pm

Edgerton @ Holgate 5pm

Montpelier @ Bryan 7pm

VARSITY TRACK

North Central/Swanton @ Edgerton Invitational 4pm

Pettisville/Wauseon @ Archbold Relays 4pm

Bryan @ Otsego Invitational 4:30pm

Stryker/Montpelier/Fayette @ Hilltop Relays 4:30pm

BOYS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm

 

