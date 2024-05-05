Edon High School Spends Prom As “A Night Under A Thousand Lights”

PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTERVIEW 66 PHOTOS OF THIS EVENT FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Edon High School celebrated and held prom for their students on Saturday, May 4th at the High School. The evening began at 6:00 p.m. with an announced walk through down a lighted path through their gymnasium followed by some social time before dinner was served at 7:00 p.m.

Following dinner was the dance which wrapped up aro...