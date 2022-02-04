Edon Musicians Participate In OMEA Adjudicated Event

Facebook

EDON HIGH SCHOOL SOLO AND ENSEMBLE PARTICIPANTS … Edon musicians participating in the OMEA District I Solo and Ensemble Contest held January 22, 2022 at Bryan High School are from left: front row ~ Hope Siebenaler, Sam Hake, Desi Dunkle; second row ~ McKenzie Main, Alyssa Adams, Lloa Mountz, Anne Hug; third row ~ Ashley Kaylor, Allison Kaylor; top row ~ Ana Owens, Zander Kurtz, Joseph Boyer. (PHOTO & INFORMATION PROVIDED)

The Music Department at Edon Northwest Local Schools is proud to announce its results from the annual Ohio Music Education Association’s Solo and Ensemble Contest held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Bryan High School.

Over the past weeks, students diligently prepared vocal and instrumental performances for judging scores ranging from the highest rating of 1 to the lowest rating of 5 in Class A, B or C with Class A the most difficult.

EHS musicians earned the following ratings:

Superior Rating (I) Solo Performances

Jenna Dulle-Mezzo Soprano, Class B, All the Pretty Little Horses

Desi Dunkle-Mezzo Soprano, Who’ll buy My Lavender

Allison Kaylor-French Horn, Class B, Adagio, Mezzo Soprano, Class A-Sure on This Shining Night

McKenzie Main-Mezzo Soprano, Class C, If

Kendall Siebenaler-Mezzo Soprano, Class B, Wayfaring Stranger

Superior Rating (I) Ensemble, Performance

The Edon Flute Trio-Lloa Mountz, Jenna Dulle, Ana Owens

Class C-Three Polka Dots

The Edon Women’s Ensemble- Desi Dunkle, Sam Hake, Anne Hug, McKenzie Main, Hope Siebenaler, Kendall Siebenaler

Class C-SA Ensemble, Jubilate Deo

Excellent Rating (II) Solo Performances

Alyssa Adams-Percussion, Class C, Contest Solos for the Young, Drum Set Player

Excellent Rating (I) Mixed Ensemble Performance

The Edon Singers-Joseph Boyer, Ally Kaylor, Ashley Kaylor, Zander Kurtz, Class C-Homeward Bound

Edon High School music students are under the instruction of Cathy Frastaci, choir director and Sarah Kipfer, band director.

Accompanists Nancy Gallehue and Melody Nofziger assisted in preparing the musicians as well.