Four County Student Of The Month: Alexander Stephens (Hilltop)

HILLTOP HIGH SCHOOL … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Alexander Stephens from Hilltop High School as Student of the Month.

Alexander is the son of Donald Stephens and Michelle Zigler and is a senior in the Automotive Technologies program at the Career Center. Alexander was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Kennerk.

He is a member of Skills USA, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Alexander graduates, he plans to work in the automotive field.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.