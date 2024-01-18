Close Menu
Thursday, January 18, 2024
The Village Reporter
Edon Musicians Perform At OMEA District 1 Honors Festival

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
2024 OMEA JUNIOR HIGH HONORS CHOIR PARTICIPANTS … Edon singers in the Junior High Honors Choir were, from left, Reagan Tracey, Skyler Whitney, Carson Stamper, Cayden Thiel, Mia Hawkins, Lillie Collins, and Abby Juhasz.

The Ohio Music Education Association’s District 1 Honors Ensembles performed at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

These ensembles were auditioned groups made up of the best musicians from across Northwest Ohio including twelve talented vocalists and instrumentalists from Edon Northwest Local Schools: Westen Hickman, Zander Kurtz, Peyton Robinett, Hope Siebenaler, Lillian Stafford, Lillie Collins, Mia Hawkins, Abby Juhasz, Carson Stamper, Cayden Thiel, Reagan Tracey, and Skyler Whitney.

The groups rehearsed under the direction of nationally known conductors and performed for an audience of over 1000 people.

2024 OMEA HIGH SCHOOL HONORS CHOIR PARTICIPANTS … Representing Edon in the High School Honors Choir were, from left, Hope Siebenaler, Zander Kurtz, Westen Hickman, and Peyton Robinett.
2024 OMEA HIGH SCHOOL HONORS BAND PARTICIPANT … Lillian Stafford played in the High School Honors Band.

 

