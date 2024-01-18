Edon Musicians Perform At OMEA District 1 Honors Festival

The Ohio Music Education Association’s District 1 Honors Ensembles performed at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

These ensembles were auditioned groups made up of the best musicians from across Northwest Ohio including twelve talented vocalists and instrumentalists from Edon Northwest Local Schools: Westen Hickman, Zander Kurtz, Peyton Robinett, Hope Siebenaler, Lillian Stafford, Lillie Collins, Mia Hawkins, Abby Juhasz, Carson Stamper, Cayden Thiel, Reagan Tracey, and Skyler Whitney.

The groups rehearsed under the direction of nationally known conductors and performed for an audience of over 1000 people.