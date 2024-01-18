FCCC HOSA Members Advance To State Competition

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSTATE COMPETITION … Thirty-two members of the Four County Career Center HOSA – Future Health Professionals Chapter have earned the opportunity to participate in the State HOSA Skill competition at the Glass City Center in Toledo on April 10 & 11, 2024. Their qualification stems from their outstanding performance, securing a position in the top four during the regional contests. Contest winners from Fulton County include (above) (LEFT TO RIGHT) Jeremiah Mermer (Archbold); Justin Sierra (Pettisville); Mariana Rodriguez (Wauseon); Jolie Barnes (Wauseon); Sofia Rodriguez (Evergreen); Jazlyn Nelson (Evergreen); and Addisyn Grooms (Archbold). Absent from the photo are Sophie Croninger (Wauseon); and Laila Deeds (Delta). Contest winners from Williams County (below) include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Janelle Degraffenreid (Stryker); Jordan Durbin (Bryan); Alivya Fry (Montpelier); and Emma Barraco (Bryan). Absent from the photo are Gracie Jinkins (Bryan); and Halle Six (Bryan). HOSA – Future Health Professionals members from various regions of Ohio will compete for awards and the right to advance to National skill and leadership contests. HOSA – Future Health Professionals Advisors are Donna Badenhop (Health Careers), Robin Hill (Health Careers), Mike Nye (Exercise Science & Sports Medicine), and Stephanie Pippin (Veterinarian Assistant).