EDON SCHOOL BOARD: Superintendent Expresses Need To Hire More Bus Drivers For After School Events

HIRING NEED … Pictured is Edon Superintendent Anthony Stevens (right) and Edon School Board member Cody Best. Stevens addressed the importance of hiring new bus drivers, especially for after school events. Stevens hopes that a new Resolution, passed by the school board, which will give a bonus to new bus drivers, will help. (PHOTOS BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Edon School Board meeting of March 6 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. Three of the five school board members, Cody Best, David Wehrle and Patty Eicher, were present.