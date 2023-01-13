Edon @ Stryker Girls Varsity Basketball

Stryker 52 Edon 29

STRYKER – Sage Woolace followed her 25-point performance on Tuesday with 24 points as Stryker (12-2, 3-0 BBC) remained undefeated in the BBC after beating Edon 52-29.

Emma Fulk added a dozen for the Panthers, who took control of the game by blitzing Edon 22-1 in the second quarter.

Natalie Wofford fronted the Bombers (3-10, 0-2) with nine.

EDON (29) – Wofford 9; A. Derck 0; Gr. Ripke 2; Craven 4; Briner 1; M. Derck 1; Hickman 8; Ge. Ripke 2; Gearig 1; Reitzel 1; Owens 0; Totals: 8-1-10 – 29

STRYKER (52) – Froelich 0; Woolace 24; Leupp 1; Ruffer 2; Fulk 12; Ramon 1; Creighton 0; Wickerham 1; Myers 1; Rethmel 7; Oberlin 3. Totals: 8-6-18 – 52

EDON 8 1 8 12 – 29

STRYKER 11 22 8 11 – 52

JUNIOR VARSITY: Stryker, 27-15

