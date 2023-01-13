Wauseon @ Swanton Girls Varsity Basketball

Wauseon 47 Swanton 22

SWANTON – Wauseon outscored Swanton 33-7 in the first and third quarters combined to lead them in a 47-22 win at Swanton.

Hayley Meyer fronted Wauseon (8-6, 1-1 NWOAL) with five field goals and 4/4 at the foul line for 14 points while Mackenzie Stasa and Aizlynn Coronado each had 10.

Alaina Pelland and Katlyn Floyd had five points apiece for the Bulldogs (7-6, 0-2).

WAUSEON (47) – Stasa 10; Tester 0; Strain 2; Pelok 0; Coronado 10; B. Rupp 0; Hamilton 0; S. Rupp 0; Leatherman 0; Kay. Ehrsam 2; Marugan 9; Meyer 14; Kar. Ehrsam 0; Totals: 17-2-7 -47

SWANTON (22) – Shinaver 0; Finfera 3; Gowing 3; Nelson 0; Bettinger 0; Floyd 5; LaGrange 0; Yeager 2; Manning 4; Keiser 0; Carrizales 0; Pelland 5; Haselman 0; Totals: 5-4-0 -22

WAUSEON 15 5 18 9 – 47

SWANTON 2 5 5 10 – 22

JUNIOR VARSITY: Swanton, 32-31

