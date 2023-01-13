Fayette @ Hilltop Girls Varsity Basketball

Hilltop 60 Fayette 34

WEST UNITY – Hilltop (10-4, 3-0 BBC) pulled away after leading 26-18 at halftime with a 34-16 second half in their BBC win over Fayette.

Mia Hancock led all scorers with 25 points helped by five makes from long range and Libbie Baker had 19 for Hilltop.

Demi Storrs connected on three triples for nine points to front the Fayette (1-13, 0-3) effort.

FAYETTE (34) – Sinks 1; D. Storrs 9; Kovar 8; Powers 3; Gorsuch 2; Fetterman 2; Brown 4; K. Storrs 2; Ramay 3; Totals: 7-5-5 – 34

HILLTOP (60) – Brown 7; Dickinson 4; Routt 0; Baker 19; VanArsdalen 0; Bailey 5; Hancock 25. Totals: 16-6-10 – 60

FAYETTE 6 12 4 12 – 34

HILLTOP 14 12 13 21 – 60

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fayette, 47-8

