IMPENDING RETIREMENT … Council member Brian Shaffer, left, reviews a document as Village Administrator Chad Ordway and Fiscal Officer Heidi Bidwell look on. Council accepted Bidwell’s retirement at its Nov. 16 meeting. PHOTO BY BRIANNA BALOGH / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

By: Brianna Balogh

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Edon Village Council on Monday, Nov. 16, accepted Fiscal Officer Heidi Bidwell’s retirement, effective Dec. 31, and passed two emergency wage ordinances for 2027.

Mayor Duane Thiel called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, Fiscal Officer Heidi Bidwell took roll call. Council members Dan Ankney, Lee Lawrence, David Loughborough, Jeff Pease and Brian Shaffer were present. Council member Aimee Bell was absent.

Also attending were Village Administrator Chad Ordway, Police Chief Tom Szymczak and Jennifer Stantz, director of workforce development for WEDCO (Williams County Economic Development).

Mayor Thiel moved straight into the agenda items, first with the approval of the previous meeting minutes. Ankney moved to approve and Shaffer seconded.

All members approved. The next item was to approve the financial reports and bills. Pease moved to approve and Ankney provided a second. The motion passed.

COMMUNICATIONS

Thiel then moved into communications with only two brief updates. The village offices will be closed Nov. 26 through Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving, and the next village council meeting will be held Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

POLICE DEPARTMENT UPDATE

Chief Szymczak then took the floor to provide a police department update. The first item was the use of CPT grant funds, which are specifically for continuing professional training and are administered through the Ohio Attorney General.

Szymczak stated he had been looking into the Stop the Bleed training. The training, which he plans to open up to any interested officers in the county at no cost to them, focuses on managing life-threatening bleeding emergencies.

The training involves using trauma gel, which is a hemostatic gelatin that can be used on large lacerations and gunshot wounds. It comes in a 30 ml syringe and can stop the bleed within three minutes after applying direct pressure.

The training would simulate real field experience with synthetic materials that would provide resistance similar to real-life.

Szymczak explained he spoke with the Ohio Attorney General representative and was advised to talk to the village solicitor, Tom Thompson. Szymczak got approval from legal to proceed with Stop the Bleed training and verified that CPT funds could be used for membership to Crossed Rifles, including use of their indoor range.

The solicitor, Tom Thompson, wrote a ruling on the issues so it is documented and on file, which was the advice of the Ohio Attorney General representative.

Both items are new to the department but could prompt investigation into other training courses if this one goes over well.

Moving on to the records management system, Expeditor Patrol is the current system; however, it is obsolete and no longer supported.

This was discovered earlier in the year when the department upgraded some computers and found the company had gone out of business. The system currently works intermittently.

Szymczak has looked into a few options and recommends going with Spillman Flex, which is used by the majority of Williams County.

There are several additional items included like call notes, patrol car tracking, patrol car speed and several others. The cost for the system is $23,000 to $26,000 for five years.

Szymczak noted this was not a concrete figure and if the council opts to move forward he would get a more accurate quote. Lawrence asked if the funds were available in the budget and Bidwell confirmed they were.

The plan was to upgrade two of the in-car computer systems this year to support Windows 11, and implement the new Spillman Flex software next year.

The extra push for upgrades was tied into the NextGen system being implemented throughout the county. Szymczak also noted that he had been in contact with central command and they would be willing to help train on the new software. There was no official motion needed to proceed with the program.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

Administrator Ordway was next with a brief report. Ordway noted that leaf pickup was underway throughout the village.

The 2027 Northwest Water District contract was signed with the village continuing to service the water plant. Finishing up, the first draft of the 2027 budget had been shared with the council, and Ordway welcomed any questions.

NEW BUSINESS

Thiel then moved past old business, as there was none to discuss, and directly into new business. The first item for new business was a representation agreement with Bish, Butler, and Thompson for 2027.

The agreement set a rate of $150 per hour for basic legal services, the same rate as 2026. Real estate and income tax matters would be charged under a separate fee schedule. Ankney moved to approve, Shaffer seconded and all members approved.

The second item for new business was to approve an ARS, Archbold Recycling Service, fuel surcharge adjustment.

Ordway explained that diesel being over $4 per gallon over a three-month period resulted in a fuel surcharge.

He stated this was in the service contract and was evaluated quarterly. Shaffer moved to approve and Pease seconded. The motion passed.

The next two new business items were wage related and both needed to be classified as an emergency. The first item was Ordinance 11-26, which sets wages for employees and officials.

Ordway added that this needed to be included in the 2027 budget, which is why it was asked to be declared an emergency. Lawrence moved to declare an emergency and Ankney seconded.

Ankney moved to approve the ordinance and Lawrence seconded. Both motions passed unanimously.

Ordinance 12-26 repealed a previous ordinance and adjusted the wage scale range. Ordway explained that due to the proposed wage increase for 2027 one position, Maintenance Operator II, surpassed the original wage scale. This prompted the ordinance and the repeal of the previous scale, Ordinance 11-21.

This ordinance goes with wages, which is why again the rules were asked to be suspended and an emergency declared.

The motion to declare an emergency was made by Ankney and seconded by Lawrence. Ankney then moved to approve and Pease seconded. Both motions were passed.

Continuing with new business, Thiel presented the general maintenance employee job description revision for the handbook. Lawrence moved to approve with a second from Ankney. The motion passed.

Employee Christmas bonus amounts followed. Lawrence initially proposed a $500 bonus for full-time employees and $250 for part-time employees.

After some discussion, Ordway verified the previous year amounts were $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time employees.

Loughborough moved to approve the same bonus amounts as the previous year. Ankney seconded that motion. The motion passed with a 3-2 majority. Ankney, Pease and Loughborough voted to approve while Lawrence and Shaffer voted no.

RETIREMENT AND EXECUTIVE SESSION

The last item for new business was the reluctant approval of Fiscal Officer Bidwell’s retirement.

Pease commented it was one of the hardest yes votes for him. Thiel read the letter submitted by Bidwell, setting her official retirement date for Dec. 31, 2026.

In the letter she stated: “Serving the village of Edon as Fiscal Officer has been an important part of my professional life and I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with the mayor, members of the council, village employees and the community.

“I appreciate the experiences, relationships, and opportunities that have come with serving the village. As I move into this next chapter of my life, I want you to know that my decision to retire does not mean I am closing the door to serving the village in the future.

“I would be more than willing to return and be rehired as the village of Edon fiscal officer. I would welcome the opportunity to continue contributing my knowledge, experience, and familiarity with the village’s financial operations.

“I sincerely appreciate the trust and confidence placed in me throughout my time serving the village. I wish the mayor, council, and the village of Edon continued success and I hope to maintain the positive relationships we have built.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve the village of Edon. It has truly been a privilege.”

Lawrence moved to approve and Shaffer seconded. All members approved.

Lawrence then moved to go into executive session to discuss personnel and land acquisition.

Director Stantz began a brief property update but noted the council was already aware of the information. Loughborough then seconded the motion to move into executive session.

All members approved, transitioning into executive session at 7:01 p.m.